Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,917 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of 2U at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWOU opened at $10.55 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

