Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 189,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $8,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 143,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

