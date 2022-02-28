Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

