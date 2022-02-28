Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $159.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.00.
NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
