Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $159.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

