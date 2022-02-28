SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 6,859 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.85. 229,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,062. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

