Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

