Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.20. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.55 and a 52 week high of $326.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

