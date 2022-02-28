Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $50.69 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

