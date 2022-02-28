SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 144,166 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $35.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

