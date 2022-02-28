SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.