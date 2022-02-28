SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Trimmed by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 369,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

