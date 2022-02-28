SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. 2,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

