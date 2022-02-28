SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,593.32 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,073,055 coins and its circulating supply is 10,831,607 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.