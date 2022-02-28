South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 105,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 105.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

