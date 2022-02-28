Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
SRNE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.59 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
