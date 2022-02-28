Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SRNE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.59 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

