Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,027.50 ($27.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.80) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($27.34) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,552 ($21.11) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,654.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,877.62. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,419 ($19.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.61). The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

