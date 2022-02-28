Societe Generale Raises Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €98.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from €97.00 ($110.23) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.22.

WTKWY opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

