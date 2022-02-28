Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $19.67

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.47. Snap One shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

