Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $19.67

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.47. Snap One shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
