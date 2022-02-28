Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $32,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 77.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

