Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKLZ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skillz by 608.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Skillz by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 731,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

