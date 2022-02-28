Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKLZ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skillz by 608.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Skillz by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 731,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.