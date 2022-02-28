Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.05. 419,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

