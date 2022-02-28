Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

