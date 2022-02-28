Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.