Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Lowered to $37.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

SILK stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

