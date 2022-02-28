SIGNA Sports United (SSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect SIGNA Sports United to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SSU opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33. SIGNA Sports United has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

