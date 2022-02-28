Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $697.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

