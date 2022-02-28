Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 8.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 61,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,468,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

