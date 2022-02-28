Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of SHECY stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $48.91.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
