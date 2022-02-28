Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $79.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 968,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,567. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

