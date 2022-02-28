Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $79.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.
FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 968,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,567. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
