Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SCI opened at $60.99 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $10,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Service Co. International by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

