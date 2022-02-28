Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. 52,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

