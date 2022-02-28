Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

