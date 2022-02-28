Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.35. 65,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
