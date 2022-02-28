Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.35. 65,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

