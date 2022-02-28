Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Endava worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.08. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

