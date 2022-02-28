Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.55% of Capri worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,905. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

