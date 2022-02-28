Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

WMS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.