Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 9,062 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $38.47. 18,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

