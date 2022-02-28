Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 12,830 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.79% of MEDNAX worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $81,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,887. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

