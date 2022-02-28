Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.72% of Glacier Bancorp worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

