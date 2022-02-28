Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,730 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.02% of AAR worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NYSE AIR traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.73. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.