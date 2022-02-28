Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors accounts for 2.2% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Hennessy Advisors worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 15.87. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.