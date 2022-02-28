Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

