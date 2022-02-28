SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $370.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $136.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $265.90. SEA has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.