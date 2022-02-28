SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $370.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.
SE opened at $136.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $265.90. SEA has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.27.
SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
