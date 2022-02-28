ScS Group (LON:SCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $185.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.52), with a volume of 51796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.66.

In other ScS Group news, insider Steve Carson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £156,750 ($213,178.29).

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

