Scotiabank Trims High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Target Price to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.