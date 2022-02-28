Scotiabank Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. raised their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.15.

TSE:AIF opened at C$50.14 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.39 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 90.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Insiders acquired a total of 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 over the last three months.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

