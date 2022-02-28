Scotiabank Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.17. The company had a trading volume of 953,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,765. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.70. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

