Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on STNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.