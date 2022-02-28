Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

