Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Popular worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Popular by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,951,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

